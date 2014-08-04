WBUR
August 4, 2014

Ai Weiwei, China’s Artist/Enemy #1

Not perhaps since Alexander Solzhenitsyn in the Soviet Gulag has there been a dissenting artist who got to be as famous as the government that hounds him. But Ai Weiwei’s situation is one-of-a-kind.He’s a scathing oppositionist who argues with me that China’s moral, natural, aesthetic, philosophical and family foundations have been “completely destroyed.” At the same time he is a celebrity, the virtual mayor of an industrial district in Beijing that’s become a thriving village of modern painters, sculptors, studios and galleries.

At one cheerful turn in our gab, he’s reminding me about the Chinese gift for breaking rules, for thinking outside the box, for double thinking, even under Communism: “Yeah, that’s the culture. Chinese are quite intelligent, witty, and create their own liberal space. Even in very extreme conditions, they still can achieve some kind of happiness or self, some kind of confidence, so that makes Chinese culture very different from others.”

Images courtesy of the Hirshhorn Gallery (copyright Ai Weiwei). 

Ai Weiwei is China’s official scare-word and favorite non-person. He’s what Solzhenitsyn called a “second government.” But let’s remember: the embattled democrat and artist of ideas was a star consultant in the design of the “bird’s nest” stadium built for the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He sees himself naturally as a leader and a patriot. He’s mastered what people say is a very Chinese use of paradox and contradiction. He refers to his testing of the limits as a kind of performance art.

We met his wary sort of humor and warmth on the way into his walled garden. He parks his bicycle at the gate with a basket full of fresh flowers as a greeting each morning to the government spies who ‘mind’ him and who, it turns out, took our picture on the way out.

Ai Weiwei SpyFor almost an hour the conversation flew around a big table in the traffic of Ai Weiwei’s studio. Maybe the worst disaster in China, he said, is the flood of migrant workers out of farm villages into cities where they have dangerous jobs, small pay, no benefits and no residency rights – no rights to city schools, for example, for their kids. “This is just modern slavery” for the migrants, said Ai Weiwei. For the broken families left behind, it’s a desolation.

He says our friend the novelist Yu Hua is “absolutely right” about the continuity between Mao’s brainwashing Cultural Revolution and the booming Market Revolution today. The key links, he concurred, are violence, lying propaganda, and a tiny monopoly of political power. Just off the high-speed train from Shanghai, I confessed I was dazzled by the smooth ride at 300 kpm and by the orderly green abundance in the farmlands. “Wouldn’t this government be good for – say – Egypt?” I asked. But he’s heard the line that China is developing faster than Brazil, or India, or Egypt, and he’s not impressed. “How do you give young people hope, imagination and creativity,” he asked. “Those are the inner structures I think a lot and worry about.” As we wrapped up, he said I’d made him sound like a complainer, just a critic. We could have talked about the weather, he said, “or food, or sex.” Next time we will.

And what did I take away? Mainly gratitude to this brave man for his stubborn, almost fearless attachment to the soul questions: he’s reminding us all what it costs to stand out as an individual, and for a society to stay free, alive, critical, human.

  • Potter

    Brilliant! I love the bike with the flowers! and of course the nudities! And the snake ceiling sculpture and the total “distruptivity” ( my word?).

  • Potter

    Ai Wewei is such s soft-spoken man, confident and courageous. He’s creative and authentic, living a life of personal freedom as best he can despite the controversy around that. I read that his head was bashed by police a few years ago and he had to have cranial surgery.

    I listened twice to this interview and was left with the impression that Ai Weiwei was offering a deeper picture than the one out the train window which no doubt was amazing and beautiful. The riposte between Ai Weiwei’s criticisms and Chris’s version of Eric Idle’s looking at the bright side keeps me thinking still. What a price the Chinese people have paid, still pay and will pay to be brought into this modern era. The sacrifice in the public soul space seems too great, but it’s good to hear that people manage to keep their own lives spiritually fulfilled as best they can. It’s not news about the repression, even terror, that the top few have instilled for their own benefit and preservation. Maybe the progress (through lack of democracy) is daunting and beneficial ( and a bit of it would be good for Egypt etc.) – but again at what price. I think Ai Weiwei was maybe saying that Chinese society is not Egypt and this all could have happened another way.

    • “….living a life of personal freedom as best he can…”

      He certainly is the embodiment of personal freedom – jetting around the world with his young mistress and their child, while the wife stays at home.

      • Potter

        I think his notoriety as well as his talent ( and earnings) protect him as his purpose is dissidence. His personal life is his business really, morally speaking, if that is what you mean, as was Picasso’s love life for instance. But do read all the rest including the impediments to his freedom ( including charges of bigamy pornography tax evasion)
        here.

        If you abandon your moral judgement, this issue ( it was made into one ) makes another point entirely about his freedom.

        China’s Ai WeiWei Threatened with Bigamy, Pornography Charges

        Ai, who is married, also denies the charge of bigamy. He openly meets a girlfriend and has a three-year-old son from that relationship.

        Why doesn’t his wife divorce him?Or he her? (Not my/our business really). The larger question might be why he doesn’t just emigrate if he can. In New York these details would be ho-hum. We know the answer.

  • Pete Crangle

    Well done Chris. Somehow I missed this, or couldn’t remember hearing it … I’m glad I caught up with this conversation. Lots to consider here. Best regards.

