April 6, 2017

Turning the wheel of history in the Trump era

American (De)generations

Is American history a cyclical thing; a series of concentric circles endlessly repeating? Are its contours defined by temporary revivals of old hopes and old fears, inevitably renewed and repeated every 80 years or so? Or is it something else, something closer to a straight line evolution; a curve that we sometimes bend towards justice and later let slope down into recession and depression. This hour, we’re testing these two competing models of history against each other, and trying to find where the Trump generation fits into these larger historical frames.

 

 

The generational model of history, in which each 80 year cycle is divided into four generational “turnings,” was popularized by William Strauss and Neil Howe. These two hobby historians are best known for their bestselling pop history books  Generations: The History of America’s Future and The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy They also gave us a new, broad label for a diverse and widely-varied set of people. “Millennial” was and is their term for today’s rising generation. Finally, they may have also given our political leaders a new ideology with a dark twist: Steve Bannon, who’s played navigator on the Trump ship, credits Strauss and Howe as his masterminds. Some believe he’s steering us into the skid; embracing the “fourth turning” crisis that Strauss and Howe predicted and that Obama somehow missed.

To help us breakdown our current turn, we brought in a mix of generational theory enthusiasts, skeptics, and critics.

David Kaiser is a prolific academic with Ph.D in history from Harvard. He’s also one of the few historians who takes the Strauss-Howe thesis seriously. He’s made a fighting case for why others should too on his History Unfolding blog. While Kaiser doesn’t share Trump’s politics, he was interviewed by Steve Bannon several years ago as a Strauss & Howe expert in his film, Generation Zero.

John Stauffer, professor of English and African-American studies at Harvard, sees cycles of history swirling in his field of 19th century history, from Frederick Douglass to Abraham Lincoln. Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, similarly, finds connections between the generational model and the cyclical view of history advanced by the preeminent 20th century liberal historian, Arthur Schlesinger Jr.

Arianne Chernok argues that these cycles interfere with our sense of history’s broader continuities. In particular, they overlook the persistence of activist movements fighting for more sustained forms of change throughout these historical periods.

Finally, Shaun Scott, author of the forthcoming book Millennials and the Moments that Made Us: A Cultural History of the US from 1984-present, breaks down some of the many myths that have been told about today’s generation.

 

Guest List
David Kaiser
American historian and author of No End Save Victory: How FDR Led the Nation into War
John Stauffer
professor of English, American Studies, and African American Studies at Harvard University.
Arianne Chernok
professor of  modern British and European history at Boston University.
Sean Wilentz
the Sidney and Ruth Lapidus Professor of the American Revolutionary Era at Princeton University.
Sean Scott
filmmaker and historian.
  • NotEasyBeingGreen

    Fantastic discussion, as always. However, I would take issue with one important claim that John Stauffer made: that Bernie, because he polled ahead of Trump in a theoretical head-to-head contest, would have won in November had he been the Democratic nominee. This is a claim I’ve heard often, and it comes off as hopelessly naive. Hillary also polled ahead of Trump–and won the popular vote by millions. She is not president today. I’m not arguing that Bernie *couldn’t* have beaten Trump, just that it was hardly a foregone conclusion, and stating it as such makes one sound ignorant. And I don’t think Stauffer is that, so I’d encourage him to avoid such uncritical speculation. Can you imagine how scared the 1% would have been if Bernie had been on the ballot? That might have motivated a lot of very wealthy folks to get behind Trump in a way that Hillary did not.

    • Potter

      But it could have brought a lot more people to the voting booths..perhaps taken votes from Jill and Gary.

  • Tom Recane

    I cannot believe you are giving credence to this numerology nonsense. Why aren’t you asking some basic questions?

    1/ why 80? Why not 49 or 62? My favorite number is 42! Douglas Adams readers will know why.

    2/ The cycles begin in 1774. What happened in 1696? 1616? 1536? How far back do the cycles go? The Pleistocene era? If not when did they begin? Witnesses?

    3/ before Europeans came to America did the Indians have 80 year cycles? No? Hah! 80 doesn’t like people with copper skin color. I always suspected 80 of racism. It’s almost as bad as 59 but of course nothing could be worse than 74! Yuck!

    4/ Do these cycles apply only in America or do we see the same time frames in New Guinea and Turkey?

    5/ if it doesn’t apply to other countries, what are the boundaries? Are they physical? 80 years applies to Mexico because it is in physical contact with America but not to say Cuba? Oh those poor Canadians! Mongolia? How did the oceans stop the magic 80 from wreaking havoc on Easter Island? Ah! That’s what happened to them. It’s all coming together now.

    I could go on and on and on…

  • Floyd C. Wilkes

    History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.” ~ Mark Twain {attributed}

    Any event, once it has occurred, can be made to appear inevitable by a competent historian.” ~Lee Simonson {source Wikiquote}

    Both models alluded to in the program provide a valuable frame for inspecting and critiquing history. With either model at work in the mind of a capable devotee, reasonable conclusions concerning the past may be construed and evinced. No doubt each model also lacks in some essential way and thus fails to apprehend history exactly or predict precisely. The two models simultaneously compete with, and compliment, each other. Either model provides some utility in the hands of an open-minded historian.

    Question: Why are class issues such as wealth-income inequality generally skirted so gingerly or referred to only by proxy by politicians and pundits alike?

    Refreshing and gratifying to hear such issues brought to bear in intelligent conversation.

