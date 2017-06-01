WBUR
June 1, 2017

"We've constructed a perfect storm."

American Socrates: The Life and Mind of Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky for 50 years has been America’s Socrates, our public pest with questions that sting … not the city-square of Athens but a vast global village in pain and now, it seems, in danger.

The world in trouble today still beats a path to Noam Chomsky’s door, if only because he’s been forthright for so long about a whirlwind coming.  Not that the world quite knows what do with Noam Chomsky’s warnings of disaster in the making. Remember the famous faltering of the patrician TV host William F. Buckley Jr., meeting Chomsky’s icy anger about the war in Vietnam, in 1969.

It’s a strange thing about Noam Chomsky: the New York Times calls him ‘arguably’ the most important public thinker alive, though the paper seldom quotes him, or argues with him, and giant pop media stars on network television almost never do. And yet the man is universally famous and revered in his 89th year: he’s the scientist who taught us to think of human language as something embedded in our biology, not a social acquisition; he’s the humanist who railed against the Vietnam war and other projections of American power, on moral grounds first, ahead of practical considerations.  He remains a rock-star on college campuses, here and abroad; yet he’s still an alien in the places where policy gets made.  On his home ground at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he is a notably accessible old professor who answers his email and receives visitors like us with a twinkle.  

Last week, we visited Chomsky with an open ended mission in mind: We were looking for a non-standard account of our recent history from a man known for telling the truth. We’d written him that we wanted to hear not what he thinks, but how. He’d  written back that hard work and an open mind have a lot to do with it, also, in his words, a “Socratic-style willingness to ask whether conventional doctrines are justified.”

In the opening moments of our conversation, recorded and captured in the video below, Chomsky lays out a succinct demonstration of his method that might be applied to our present-day political crisis:

 “I think the fate of the species depends on it because, remember, it’s not just inequality, stagnation. It’s terminal disaster. We have constructed a perfect storm. That should be the screaming headlines every day. Since the Second World War, we have created two means of destruction. Since the neoliberal era, we have dismantled the way of handling them. That’s our pincers. That’s what we face, and if that problem isn’t solved we’re done with.”

Over the years Noam Chomsky has defended his heavyweight debating title against all comers: YouTube has him in the ring with Michel Foucault on the nature of human nature; with Alan Dershowitz on Israel; with John Silber on Central America. But looking beyond his intellectual pugilism, Chomsky’s life might be defined as much by his allies as his enemies.

One of Chomsky’s longest running partnerships is with his assistant, Bev Stohl, who serves as the gatekeeper in and out of Chomsky world at MIT. She’s a sprightly writer and wit who’s learned over most of two decades that a lot of laughter helps in living with genius. We caught up with Bev and her office pup Roxy this week.

Another critical alliance comes from Robert Barksy, the author of two admiring, critical books—Noam Chomsky: A Life of Dissent and  The Chomsky Effect: A Radical Works Beyond the Ivory TowerAs an admirer and biographer of Chomsky, Barsky helps us fill in the story of how NC became the most widely cited author and innovator in the literature of contemporary science as well as a by-word for rational humanism.

Our hour only is only the beginning of the Noam story though. For more, read our friend George Scialabba‘s many excellent essays on Chomsky—a man he ranks among his triumvirate intellectual heroes (along with Christopher Lasch and Richard Rorty). Here’s a good place to start for beginners.

Also, be sure to check out the Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance‘s musical tribute “Noam Chomsky Is A Soft Revolution” which puts the linguist in a class of musical as well as political and literary dissidents—Dr. John, James Brown, and Willie Nelson as well as Jean-Paul Sartre, Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Che Guevara.

Finally, watch these two bite-sized bits of Noam discussing two giant-sized philosophers, Bertrand Russell and Adam Smith.

Also, read a full transcript of the show on Medium.

Extra Credit Assignment from Prof. Barsky

“For brief introductions to the incredibly complex world that Chomsky describes, it might be worth watching a few videos. There is an incredibly important one that was done years ago on the BBC that offers a one hour summary of the basic philosophical tenants that underwrites his thought, and the interviewer is a very brilliant English philosopher. I have had occasion to talk about this interview with Noam and he agreed, and bemoaned that such programs are no longer easily found.
 The other incredibly important source to understand the generation preceding Noam, is the remarkable film by Joseph Dorman called Arguing the World. References made in this film to a tiny Jewish Zionist organization that existed from 1928 to 1943, started at Harvard, that set forth some crucial ideas that were to both reflect and guide the work of Chomsky’s teacher, Zellig Harris (I talk about this at length in my book about Harris). The group is called Avukah , and I have been working on a film and book about it for many years. Joseph’s film is a model for what I’m trying to do, and many of the people mentioned herein have direct or indirect influence on Noam’s thinking.”
  • Gordon Adams

    Essays, books and authors were cited. Please post reading lists for us.

  • Pete Crangle

    Screaming Headline: Hastag Euro-Ethnic Caucasian Storm & Stress Matters

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c4661bb4ae3983c86687b79214853e31803da2a1fc5a269290b4877edfac3148.jpg

    “Remember, this is all very simple. It’s all in front of our eyes. All we have to do is look. It takes no profound intelligence. It takes no special insight. Just look at what’s in front of your eyes. It’s right there. In fact, I think a lot of people see it in various ways. ” — Noam Chomsky

    I once asked the greatest pizza maker I’ve ever known how she made such great pizza. Her answer: “It’s no big deal. You just assemble the ingredients and a reliable heat source. Then you just do it. It’s not complicated.” Which probably explains why there is so much mediocre pizza, and so little great pizza.

    Thank you Chris, and a big thanks to Professor Chomsky for his work and generosity. The examination of Samuel P. Huntington (The Third Wave, etc) and the liberal establishment was some excellent scalpel work. As was the brief discussion on ‘Markets’.

    It is interesting that people, such as Noam Chomsky, appear before us as novel beings who seem to compartmentalize their life while still maintaining a peculiar, ethical wholeness. Some of us seek answers to the question of that sort professional and personal synthesis, because so much of contemporary life requires us to not link the compartments we place our psyche in. We focus our need to understand a wholeness in people like Professor Chomsky, a man who seems to thrive and compartmentalize his Day Job, and his Activism and Dissidence, without coming apart. The inverted question might be: Why do people often tend to fragment their lives into compartments to divorce their ethics and morals from their Day Job? As if the implications and externalities of their work never matter?

    There is a sort of infantilizing lexicon that has permeated our culture. Corporate retreat language meant to numb one out so as to squeeze employees on death march projects while presenting the illusion of ‘life balance’. It’s an open question for me as to how C-Suite executives, Board of Directors, and major shareholders of corporations of death and misery live with themselves, while divorcing themselves from the implications of their work. It’s an old issue, with great variation as to why people fragment their existence. Robert Oppenheimer maybe one of the most tragic examples of a human being who compartmentalized himself into psychological trauma — a sort of Tree of Knowledge fall into oblivion and destroyer of worlds.

    I will add related footnote here: the comment I wrote for the Lessons from Nixonland thread, alludes to some of the media criticism of both Marlon Riggs (1957 – 1994), as well as, the necessity of concision in the framework of media. Mercifully, there seemed to be no ambient concision for this ROS conversation. If one is considering concision and its role in manufacturing consent, one must consider Noam Chomsky.

    Noam Chomsky versus Concision

    I suppose one could deduce that the privatization of space-time, the control of space and the fragmenting of time into smaller and smaller units has contributed to the neoliberal stranglehold. Time is more than a measurement or psychological construct; it is an anxiety inducing driving force. It plays a role in nearly everything from fission chain reactions to who gets to be a narrative mouthpiece for our collective ADHD bubble.

    In honor of concision, and its obliteration, I offer the following unpoetic summary of the perfect storm:

    We are.
    In the deep end.
    Of a Shit Storm.
    Without paddles.
    Or umbrellas.
    And its pestering resentment.
    Remains unabated.
    Enjoy.

    This one was really great work. Another ROS conversation that is welcome in our current clusterfunk. The editing on this was superb. Great music cues. Thank you Chris, Mary, & Team ROS.

  • Noam always lives up to his billing.
    Nonetheless, saying Clinton didn’t motivate the base was a little off. And I always cringe when he says there are individuals ruling the world, as it implies they are not subject to market forces. Adam Curtis, in the 1999 documentary The Mayfair Set, shows us how most of the financial rulers (Sir James Goldsmith, Tiny Rowlands, David Stirling, Jim Slater, and etc.) of the 70’s were laid waste by market forces.

    As long as society values money above merit, Power = Money + Fear.

    The fear part of that could be reduced by a UBI and universal healthcare. Which is why economic arguments (revenue neutral tax programs) don’t work – the conservatives lose power when the fear part of the equation is reduced.
    (Btw, if you don’t have money, just increase fear and you get an equivalent amount of power. That’s the formulae for insurgents.)
    Advertising is selling fear. I’m not sure saying corporate executives are thwarting the free market makes sense. Yes, they collude to fix prices and merge to eliminate competition, but those strategies don’t work for very long precisely because of market forces (c.f. Sears).

    How apropos Chomsky – Electric Counterpoint as the ending music.

  • Fascinating video interview: Ideas of Chomsky BBC 1977
    I was involved a lengthy polemic involving visual thinking vs the claim that thought only occurs by way of language – but I guess one needs to define ‘thinking.’
    39 minutes in, he says there is no reason to believe in a dualism of mind and body.
    I recently saw a documentary about a scientist that believes the mind is separate from the brain. His area of focus using MRIs was to find where spirituality originates. His theory was that different parts of the brain are involved to produce something extra-brain…I think.
    At 40 minutes in, we get the political: liberalism has become the ally of authority.
    His explanation really shows the brilliance of his mind – the ability to tie all things together.
    Thnx

  • Floyd C. Wilkes

    The antidote to neoliberal is magnanimity, the great work, the magnum opus. To become magnanimous, one practices quiescence in order to know thyself. Quiescence combined with self inquiry conduces the quickening of the mind-psyche-soul. Noam Chomsky, Arundhati Roy, Yanis Varoufakis, Harry Belafonte and Christopher Lydon are all great souls.

    ORIGIN mid 16th cent.: from Latin magnanimus (from magnus ‘great’ + animus ‘soul’) + -ous.

    Thank you, yet again, ROS for a brilliant, timely, and splendidly insightful bit of programming. I’ll be donating today! but please know I’m a year round fan! Yours gratefully…

