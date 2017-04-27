WBUR
iTunes
RSS
Listen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:51 — 30.6MB) | Embed

April 27, 2017

"Protests need to change into power."

Building the People’s Party

100 days of Donald Trump in the White House, 100 days of Democrats in the wilderness, 100 dumbfounded days of dismay at the New York Times, 100 days for a lot of white America to see their government with a certain black American disbelief.  But it can seem that the people pretty much know what to do when the political order is coming apart: and not ‘run in circles, scream and shout,’ but meet a dazed immigrant at the airport, march for science, run for something, drop the Ivanka line from your shoe store, just declare a divided country ‘indivisible’ and go about acting as if a People’s Party might be possible, if not necessary, to speak some strong common sense about who we are and where we’re hurting.

For some trenchant liberals, the goal might just be to reform the Democratic Party and open up a bigger tent; to retain the same old message of hope, and saber rattle against the meddling Kremlin and other forms of foreign interference. But for many Americans, something more may be needed.

What if the greatest accomplishment of President Trump’s first 100 days happens to be our dawning awareness that a new kind of politics is needed — one that unites in a chorus the many voices of protest. To help us imagine just such a scenario, we’ve assembled an all-star panel of activist guests.

Marshall Ganz, a player-coach in the big leagues of organizing since he dropped out of Harvard in the 1960s offers us a primer on what it takes to mobilize effective social movements. He tells us that: “Protests are not enough. Protests need to change into power.”

Clint Smith—teacher, New Yorker contributor, and slam poetry champgives us his an angle on Black Lives Matter and the broader movements reshaping our demonstration-driven politics.

Listen to an excerpt of Smith’s poetry here:

And Lisa Randall, the most cited theoretical physicist in the wide world of science, fill us in on her view of the stakes in a changing universe. According to Randall, scientists are “by nature not marchers” but she finds public demonstrations in support of science to be essential when held in regions of our country where science is under attack.   

Guest List
Marshall Ganz
longtime organizer and senior lecturer in public policy at Harvard's Kennedy School
Lisa Randall
theoretical physicist and professor of science at Harvard University
Clint Smith
teacher, New Yorker contributor, and author of the poetry collection, Counting Descent
Mike Connolly
is a Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the Twenty-sixth Middlesex District

Related Content

Just Say No!

Millions of people marched over the weekend, showing the outlines of a global, feminist, anti-racist, anti-Trump resistance… maybe. The question on our minds this week is whether the protesters can sustain and...

GOP Shift to the Right

Click to Listen to the Show (24 MB MP3) Hard Right [Dip / Flickr]Here’s one of the fundamental puzzles in American politics these days: how is it, in a two-party system...

  • Cam Wilder

    Calvin McCraben (sorry if incorrect spelling), Christopher’s technologist friend from Birmingham, says “Donald Trump is the x-ray image of white America”, and that this is not just the perception of some African Americans, but an objective fact, like the cell phone footage of police brutality against minorities which has come to light in recent times.
    African Americans already knew about racist police violence, and already perceive that inside all white Americans are
    essentially Donald Trump, or at least are collectively so. So, just as with the police brutality footage, which African Americans saw as no surprise, the conversation about how white America is essentially the stuff of which Trump’s
    personality is made is a conversation for Whites to have.

    Am I the only white, or African-American listener to be repulsed and exasperated by this observation? The sanctimonious couching of the Calvin’s argument in the suggestion that this is a conversation “we” should have among ourselves is part and parcel with the proposition of a monolithic white America. I don’t believe in the term
    “reverse racism”, but I believe political correctness is real, and prevents this kind of hurtful, dubious, and divisive
    claim to remain unchallenged, and that it has driven impressionable people to the right, often young people who are informed they evidently carry a kind of original sin which makes their very thoughts worthless.

Add your voice
Join the Discussion
Email Us