Support Open Source

To make a secure, one-time contribution using Stripe, enter the amount below and click “Pay With Card.” We’ll pay back contributions over $50 with the official Open Source shirt sent to your home address:

$

screen-shot-2016-12-21-at-5-37-18-pmOr if you prefer, make a monthly contribution in exchange for our Patreon rewards, including T-shirts, monthly meetings with us, invitations to our regular music recitals, and more and more.

Open Source — on public radio and the Internet — is an open, independent, not-for-profit project in “American conversation with global attitude,” as we call it.  It is the invention of journalists Christopher Lydon and Mary McGrath, who own the contents and manage this site.  Open Source represents by now nearly 20 years of the Lydon-McGrath collaboration with a far-flung network of loyal enthusiasts in an interactive discourse about arts, books, ideas and politics.

Tax-deductible contributions to Open Source go toward expanding the leanest little operation in home-grown non-commercial media.  Help us grow the network, please, with comments, contributions and ideas. Thank you!

  • Richard Duffy

    Great news indeed!

    I just donated $20–a minor amount in modern terms, but it’s what I can manage for now. If the bulk of Radio Open Source fans did the same, the aggregate effect could be quite noticeable. So c’mon folks out there; it will be so wonderful and interesting to have Christopher Lydon’s unique perspective gracing the airwaves again regularly. Talk radio lately has been in great need of more attention to off-the-beaten-path kinds of topics done in more depth. This endeavor is very promising.

    Thank you.

  • John Cowl

    I was so disappointed when Christopher Lydon seemingly evaporated into thin air some years ago. I can’t properly express my delight in having re-join the WBUR family. While I don’t know what happened last time, I look forward to an extended future role for the extraordinary energy, intelligence, and insights that I am sure Mr. Lydon will bring to Radio Open Source in the years to come.

  • Bob Weaver

    Chris,
    It is a delight to have your voice again on WBUR with the energy and plain good sense that you have always shared with us. Congratulations to you, Mary and the staff. It’s good to have you bringing us again into this vital conversation! Bob and Anne

  • Mauve

    We appreciate WBUR programming for putting Chris Lyden back on air

  • Potter

    Thank you for what you do! Happy New Year 2015 and Best Wishes.

  • Potter

    Amazing to read comments from 9 years ago! Thank you for keeping it all, the discussions and interviews, available! Wishes for another good year, 2016!

  • Sasha

    An excellent podcast. Wonderful discussions that can be heard nowhere else. Best wishes for another great year in 2017 !