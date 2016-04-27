WBUR
iTunes
RSS
Listen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:41 — 29.5MB) | Embed

April 27, 2016

"I remember writing a poem that went, 'O life, when do you staht?' 'S-t-a-h-h-t.'"

Eileen Myles’s Moment

This week, we’re tuning into the writer Eileen Myles. Born outside Boston in 1949, Myles is just now having an all-American moment.

Myles has spent the last forty years as a queer and feminist icon, who’d like to be known not as she or he, but as a complex they, “the gender of Eileen.” Today, they’re not just a poet but also a famous muse, inspiring Cherry Jones‘s charismatic character—a radical lesbian poet named Leslie Mackinaw—on Jill Soloway‘s hit show, Transparent

In a moment when transgender rights and women in power are front-page issues, we are hearing again what Myles has been saying all along, as a poet, provocateur, and presidential candidate (in an “openly female” write-in campaign in 1992).

Myles is a natural on Instagram and Twitter with her one-of-a-kind, high-velocity, irreverent and vernacular voice. That voice is on display again this year in books put out by Ecco: Chelsea Girls, a republished novel/memoir of New York bohemia, and I Must Be Living Twice, Myles’s new and selected poems. Try “On The Death of Robert Lowell,” an anti-elegy:

O, I don’t give a shit.
He was an old white haired man
Insensate beyond belief and
Filled with much anxiety about his imagined
Pain. Not that I’d know
I hate fucking wasps.
The guy was a loon.
Signed up for Spring Semester at Macleans
A really lush retreat among pines and
Hippy attendants. Ray Charles also
once rested there.
So did James Taylor…
The famous, as we know, are nuts.
Take Robert Lowell.
The old white haired coot.
Fucking dead.

Before all else, Myles was a townie—who wore a Catholic-school uniform to a job at the Harvard Coop—and an old-fashioned Boston talkah. Myles has lived elsewhere since 1974, but retained the accent as part of their poetic personality.

And, in the middle of this career year, Myles has finally come home to roost: finishing up a month-long project at Harvard on the poetic applications of the Boston sound for working-class poets like John Wieners. In Wieners’ reading,”cared” turned into “cay-uhd,” and that made all the difference. As in “My Mother”:

We spoke to Myles about the democratic virtue of individualism: in dialect and sound as well as in gender and sexuality, politics and aesthetics. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Cover photo by Emily Berl/NYT.

Guest List
Eileen Myles
poet of I Must Be Living Twice, novelist of Chelsea Girls, and former presidential candidate.

Related Content

POWERS, J.F. - Author

Katherine Powers: The Lost Art of American Catholicism

“The baby is crying like hell now. I am not liking it one bit and do not expect to grow used to it. What a foul fiend I am to...
placeholder

Whose Words These Are (13): Michael Ansara

In anticipation of the 2009 Massachusetts Poetry Festival, which pops into full bloom tomorrow (Saturday) in the city of Lowell, the question has been: where does poetry come from these...

  • Chris Hanlon

    Chris, what a great conversation you’ve given us once again! Throughout the hour, I could not stop thinking that you would love the work of Joanne Diaz, who grew up with me in subaltern Billerica and who has written two books of poetry that have won the Gerald Cable Book Award and the Brittingham Prize in Poetry. Here’s the poem Eileen Myles reminded me of today as she spoke about her own voice, along with a soundcloud link so you can gear the hills and dales of Diaz’s own accent as she reads it:

    Epigram for the Boston Accent
    Joanne Diaz

    My voice will carry you to a paradise of prigs
    where men don’t leave and women say
    A cracked dish never breaks. You’ll hear
    the rough edge of a nation, see the palsied finger
    that lures all of us back. Perhaps to you,
    I sound low, uncouth, but don’t mistake
    the dropped r for ignorance. Instead,
    imagine a people stiff as shingles,
    stunned by snow and constant salt.
    Hear in every word the the work it takes
    to stay alive. Ah. Ah.

    https://soundcloud.com/il_wesleyan/poem-epigram-for-the-boston-accent-by-joanne-diaz

  • Pat Crowley

    I loved this right up until the shitty things said about Sanders.

  • N

    What would Harold Bloom say ?

  • Potter

    Thanks for reminding me about Frank O’Hara and to keep the poetry/poems in my life. Have not gotten to the shitty things about Sanders she says. Yet.

Add your voice
Join the Discussion
Email Us