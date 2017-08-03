WBUR
iTunes
RSS
Listen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:56 — 25.8MB) | Embed

August 3, 2017

A six-month inventory of effects.

This is Your Brain on Trump

If you can believe your eyes, and ears, your screens, your Twitter feed, this is your mind, your country, our very public American life, “on Trump.”  There is no following this story, this confounding condition, this inescapable event called Trump.  

In a sort of 6-months checkup, we’re just taking impressions from near and far: what does it mean for a country, a culture, for our sleep cycles, our sanity, to be “on Trump,” for so long now? And what is it doing to us, alone or together?

Emmett Rensin gets us started: he’s a young counter-commentator, still in his 20s.  His vision of the new culture war jumped off the page of the Los Angeles Review of Books.  It’s a fight in our collective soul between the raging Id – the fantasy desires  — of the new power center; and the Blathering Super Ego – the No-impulse in the technocratic center. He tells us that the Establishment-aligned Super Ego is:

a collective of human beings who have absorbed and internalized very deeply this whole notion of like what politics is; what are adult politics; what are the standards of behavior; what can win, what can’t win; how to behave. And they’re watching that just get blown up. 

This week, the subject is the unavoidable You Know Who, and what  a two-year fixation on a single tragi-comic anti-hero is doing to the mind and spirit of the Great Republic. Laurie Penny is a young English writer who emerged — as Christopher Hitchens did many years ago — as a columnist with the New Statesman in London.  She calls herself a feminist and “social justice bard.” In our conversation, she shares how the culture wars of today are being fought on the battlefield of our collective imagination. She believes that storytelling — liberated from old models based around heroic white masculinity — will prove decisive. 

Angela Nagle was born American in Houston of Irish parents, then grew up in Dublin, where she writes for The Irish Times and a host of hot online sites.  She is known as an astute tracker of the big trends and hidden nooks in the Alt-Right online culture. Her new book Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right chronicles her intrepid journey through these dark, shadowy digital worlds.

We asked David Bosworth, our seer in Seattle, for the long view of the Trump moment in the history of our culture, our tech, our economy. He’s a critic who writes novels, too, and a celebrated teacher at the University of Washington.  He tells us that we’re looking at the birth of something as big and complex as the birth of modernity in the time of Shakespeare and Cervantes.  The future is unforeseeable, he says, but it was made in our time in America.

Finally, we end with a little advice.  People write their headaches to Liza Featherstone at The Nation Magazine under the heading: “Asking for a Friend.”  If you want your Trump-addled brain to come back to life, Liza has a life tip for you.

Guest List
Emmett Rensin
political essayist and contributing editor for The Los Angeles Review of Books.
Laurie Penny
social justice activist, feminist and author of  The Bitch Doctrine: Essays for Dissenting Adults
Angela Nagle
journalist and author of Kill All Normies:Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right
David Bosworth
professor of English at the University of Washington and author of  Conscientious Thinking: Making Sense in an Age of Idiot Savants and The Demise of Virtue in Virtual America
Liza Featherstone
journalist and contributing editor to The Nation

Related Content

DFW, FTW: Life In the Internet Age

This week sees the opening of The End of the Tour, an updated My Dinner with Andre about David Foster Wallace’s book tour in 1996 for his immeasurable novel, Infinite Jest.On...

The Classroom Lessons of Iraq

Click to Listen to the Show (24 MB MP3)In twenty years the Iraq war — like the Napoleonic and Peloponnesian Wars before it — will be taught in classrooms at...

  • Darryn Remillard

    Another terrific episode this week- I found myself wanting to chime in during one of the segments where you were searching for the best sports metaphor for Trump.

    I agree that Trump is more of a WWF guy- all show, no substance. But his base- the Bannon wing of the right- the alt-right, is what concerns me more.Their sport is mixed-martial arts and to the degree that these folks revel is being outwardly confrontational and offensive they also relish the sheer brutality of MMA. It’s no coincidence that one of Trump’s vocal supporters is Dana White, the founder/president of Ultimate Fighting Club (the head honcho organization of mixed-martial arts).

    Regards,
    Darryn Remillard

  • unhandyandy

    I remember Stephen J Gould writing in the 1980s about neoteny, the retention of juvenile characteristics into maturity, as an evolutionary process. It seems to also be a form of cultural evolution. Think of the rise of graphic novels as a serious art form, blockbuster movies based on children’s cartoons, Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize. In the past we saw popular music establishing itself as its own art form distinct from the classical tradition, and then itself undergoing regular revolutions as last decade’s rebels became next decade’s old guard.

    It seems that each generation clutches to its heart what it loved at the age of about 13, and retains that love into adulthood while the mental image of the object itself transmutes steadily like a heart carved into a tree.

    In politics we have seen a progressive infantilization that might be traced similarly to the zeal of adolescence maintained into adulthood. I don’t whether this tendency is worse in the USA than elsewhere, or worsened by new technology, but it is not new, and it is not isolated to politics.

  • …Am I cheapening myself looking at the news?

    “I was never alone, neither on my own nor with others. But I would have liked to be alone. After all, to be alone means to be whole.”
    Marion (Solveig Dommartin) – Wings of Desire 1987

Add your voice
Join the Discussion
Email Us