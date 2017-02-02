WBUR
February 2, 2017

"Republicans on the hill don't know what the hell is coming."

The Great Trump Debate: Pat Buchanan and Ralph Nader

On Super Bowl weekend, we’ve lined up a couple of hall of fame political players who run outside the Establishment lines to help us watch the game that’s unfolding so far in the Trump White House.  Pat Buchanan was the pit-bull strategist in Richard Nixon’s White House; he’s a Latin-Mass Catholic, a cultural conservative and America First nationalist who’s turned sharply anti-Empire, calmly post-Cold War with Russia and flat-out anti-war in the Middle East.  Ralph Nader was Mr. Citizen as auto-safety crusader, then first among the relentless Raiders against corporate power, and a prickly third-party candidate in three presidential campaigns.

It was this left-right pair that practically called the game for Trump way back in August 2015. Both said that a man backed by his own billionaire funds and showbiz glam could run the ball all the way to the White House.

Buchanan and Nader on NBC’s Meet the Press, October 1, 2000.

After the election, though, both men are turning their eyes to the man who may be quarterbacking the presidency: Steve Bannon.

Buchanan—a “paleoconservative” who coined the term “America First,” essentially drafting the Bannon playbook—now hopes that Trump doesn’t down after his executive order blitz. “Republicans have waited a long time for this,” Buchanan says. “[Trump] ought to keep moving on ahead, take the hits he’s gonna take.” If he keeps it up, Bannon might bring the political right “very close to a political revolution.”

Nader, as a green-tinted independent on the left, understands the enthusiasm that his longtime sparring partner has for Trumpism. Yet he also sees the contradictions and challenges Trump presents, not only for Buchanan’s vision of America, but also for Nader’s own: Both men share a strong, anti-corporate stance and should be deeply worried that Trump’s has packed his cabinet with Goldman Sachs and Wall Street executives. Both men also fear that a thin-skinned president, egged on by his hawkish advisors, could spark a war with Iran if provoked. Finally, both these men have a strong sense of morality, a quality that our sitting president doesn’t share with a “latin-mass Catholic” like Buchanan or a workplace safety champion like Ralph Nader.

Illustration by Susan Coyne.

Strategically, Nader thinks the Republican team does have the chemistry they need to pull of their so-called political revolution: “You’re gonna get very very serious early-year conflicts here that are going to be very, very destabilizing,” he says. “Republicans on the hill they don’t know what the hell is coming.”

But if the Trump’s team fumbles, who will be there to pick up the ball?

Guest List
Ralph Nader
consumer advocate, lawyer, and five-time candidate for the presidency of the United States.
Pat Buchanan
conservative strategist, veteran of the Nixon administration, and former Reform Party candidate for president in 2000.

  • Gordon Adams

    I’m sure this looked like a great idea for a show on paper, to have Buchanan and Nader discuss the new administration. I found myself waiting for Chris to step in more and keep the discussion moving. Buchanan kept repeating himself and talking over everyone.

  • Billy McBride

    I was reading Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina today, and then I listened to the show with Pat Buchanan and Ralph Nader while agreeing with Tolstoy’s and the two politicians’ views on anti-violence and anti-war. Yet, I think Tolstoy has put even more emphasis on loss, what it means to know when it is one’s time to give up, or not to fight, as also in War and Peace after Napoleon’s army burns down Moscow. I think his authentic concern for the suffering, even when they lose their rights, I wish was actualized more because his thoughts on surrender as a kind of blessing in disguise because one may find the solitude, or if not solitude, at least an inwardness which perhaps is spiritual. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Genius is religious,” comes to my mind when I think about dissolving rather than solving problems, especially when the solution is violent. Yet, Emerson’s “religious” Genius is not social, since she or he forever seems to make a separation between private and public, or between a growing solitude and everyday sisterhood and brotherhood with others. In the realm of solitude war is absent.

