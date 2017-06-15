WBUR
June 15, 2017

"People are ready to vote for something, not just against something."

Something’s Happening Here

In the first summer of Trump, 2017, there’s something happening and it feels bigger than the Comey hearings, even Russia-gate. Who knew that a British election with an inconclusive photo finish could re-channel the anger that drives the global mood?  The unheralded Jeremy Corbyn at the left end of the Labor Party is the mouse that roared, and turned the ‘age of anger’ in a different direction.

Corbyn takes a moment to stop and smell the roses in the UK, 2017

Corbyn didn’t play the bellowing populist, but he spoke the part.  How about a government “for the many, not the few,” Corbyn asked.  And millions of new UK voters said, “Yes!” In the face of terrorist outrages in Manchester, then London, just before the voting, Corbyn said: “we must be brave enough to admit the war on terror is simply not working.”  It is now Corbyn’s moment to be the standard of unconventional talk that resonates far and wide.  

Naomi Klein protesting police arrests at the G20 summit in Toronto, 2010

Our show begins with Naomi Klein.  Among book-writers on the left, from Michelle Alexander to Bill McKibben to Michael Moore, the line on Naomi Klein is that nobody faster is better, and nobody better is faster. No Is Not Enough is her quick handbook for the Trump era.  Her line since No Logo has been that corporate and consumer culture are both hazardous for people and the planet. And Donald Trump? He’s to be seen not as cause of the problem but as evidence of it:  

“I am not interested in looking at Trump as just like an aberrant personality and psychoanalyzing of him. He is a symptom. I see him as dystopian fiction come to life, you know, and you read dystopian fiction–whether it’s 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale or whether you go see a film like The Hunger Games or Elysium–and inevitably we see a story of a bubble of ultra-rich big winners and hordes of locked out losers. What this entire genre is doing and has always done is take the trends and the culture and follows them to their logical conclusion. They hold up a mirror and say: Do you like what you see? I mean, this is not supposed to be a system that’s telling us to go to this dangerous future. It’s telling us to get off that road. That’s the idea. It’s supposed to be holding up a mirror and telling society to swerve. So, you know, I want to look at the roads that lead to Trump much more than I want to look at Trump himself.”

David Graeber at Occupy Wall Street, 2011

David Graeber, a Yale-trained cultural anthropologist, emerged as something of a cult writer behind the Occupy movement of six years ago — meaning, in his case, a tracker of the invisible stitching around matters of debt and wealth from ancient times.  

He has prophesied at different times a standard 15-hour work week and the dissolution of the US empire.  In the matter of Tory rule in England,  David Graeber has been writing since before the Brexit vote about an “efflorescence of resistance” breaking through — he says — ‘a culture of despair.’

 

                                                                     Pankaj Mishra at PalFest, 2008

Finally, the Indian-born writer Pankaj Mishra, now London based and widely published in the most respected British and American press, is acutely aware that he embodies a contradiction.  His argument in his contentious new book, Age of Anger, is that the European Enlightenment from the 18th Century, modernity itself and globalization have been critical to his success and, at the same time, responsible for the shilling of so many false promises — prosperity, equality, and security — to the great masses of have-nots. (For more Mishra, listen to our 2012 interview with Pankaj on foreign policy)

  A in Sharon

    I am having trouble where to begin with this round table of self-contradiction and delusion. It is happening to more and more religious people all the time and this show proves many on the Left just haven’t got there yet. I think Christopher gets it but it’s hard to admit when something you want to believe is real is just myth. I hear it in his occasional questions that should be explored more deeply. First it was the question to Klein about New York Times penthouse ads. Later in the talk with Graeber it was his comment about the “chattering class.” Finally, he rightly called out Mishra’s hypocritical critique of the Enlightenment. The biggest example of delusion was Mishra’s assertion that Chinese wealth and decrease in poverty was not based in the global neoliberal order. The billions of Made in China tags and stamps now filling American closets, kitchens and waste dumps are real-world evidence against that fiction. A common sign of failure is when losses are described as wins. Labor lost the election, they didn’t win. All across Europe, the Left is on decline, not growing. The attempt to pin Millenials as those embracing Leftist or collectivist ideals ignores reality. The Millenium generation became the most photographed in human history. They are uniquely the generation with both the most images on paper and digital. They are individuals now able to have their own brand, as evidenced that each of them has their own web site to market it.

    Do not consider me any defender of Corporatism. Corporatism is generalized Authoritarianism. The answer is not Collectivism. Undeniable is that Collectivism/Socialism suppresses individuality, creativity and general welfare. I do not deny many of the challenges our world faces. But, what has the prosperity of our liberal order wrought? Prosperity produces smaller populations. Prosperity produces clean technology. Prosperity produces more food. Prosperity defeated Fascism. If our liberal order is so bad, why do so many walk thousands of miles to get here?

